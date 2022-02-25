xCAT IQ™ Installed at St. Luke Foundation for Haiti

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies announces the installation of its truly mobile CT, xCAT IQ, at the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti's hospital in Port au Prince. With the addition of Xoran's advanced imaging technology, the St. Luke Foundation will expand its diagnostic and treatment capabilities to better provide high-quality care to over 60,000 patients each year.

"... an invaluable tool for monitoring stroke and head trauma patients in our facility." Dr. Marc Augustin , MD St. Luke

"The xCAT IQ has already proven to be an invaluable tool for monitoring stroke and head trauma patients in our facility," states Dr. Marc Augustin, Medical Director of the St. Luke Foundation. "It's very easy-to-use and fast, meaning our existing staff can quickly roll the xCAT IQ to the patient's bedside. Because the images are available right away, our clinicians can make immediate care decisions."

The xCAT IQ is designed to provide real-time, high resolution CT images for the critical care unit and operating room. Once in place, acquisition of the CT scan takes about 40 seconds and image reconstruction takes a couple of minutes. This means that the truly mobile, ultra-compact xCAT IQ can be positioned directly at the patient's point-of-care, eliminating intra-hospital transport and providing fast, low dose scans for quick clinical decision-making.

"We are honored that the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti selected Xoran's xCAT IQ as their medical imaging solution," says Misha Rakic, CEO, Xoran Technologies. "It's gratifying to see the xCAT IQ integrated so seamlessly into the St. Luke clinical care routine. These clinicians and staff truly are heroes on the ground helping the people of Haiti, and we are thankful to be a small part of it. We hope to continue to support their patients by connecting doctors at St. Luke with high-quality CT diagnostic interpretation through XoranConnect®."

About St. Luke Foundation for Haiti

The St. Luke Foundation for Haiti is a 501(c)3 with the mission of supporting programs in Haiti. They provide healthcare, education, and dignified humanitarian outreach to the least-served populations of Haiti. An inspired group of Haitian leaders founded the programs of Foundation St. Luc in 2000 with the support of their mentor, Father Rick Frechette.

About Xoran Technologies

Since 2001, Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry-leading MiniCAT™, xCAT™, and veterinary CT systems: VetCAT and vTRON, to diagnose and treat patients.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

