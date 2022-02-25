NEW YORK AUTO SHOW TO UNVEIL 250,000 SQ.FT. EV EXPERIENCE

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a host of innovations and fresh new experiences for potential car buyers, the New York Auto Show has big plans to excite and educate attendees on the benefits of driving electric with a major 'Electric Test Fest' that will take up two-thirds of the Show's lower level. The Show opens to the public April 15-24 (press days: April 13 &14) at the fully expanded Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

A rendering of the 2022 New York Auto Show Electric Vehicle Test Track part of 250,000 sq.ft. of space dedicated to electric vehicles at this year's event. (PRNewswire)

"Professional drivers will demonstrate the quick acceleration, quiet ride and high-tech features of today's EVs."

With an enormous indoor track, attendees will have the opportunity to ride in a wide range of electric vehicles including new models from Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, Volvo, and EV start-ups INDI from California and Vietnam's VinFast. In addition, Ford and Hyundai will incorporate EV test tracks into their own displays on the main show floor so consumers can take a ride in even more electrics.

The New York Auto Show will feature nearly an entire level of the convention center dedicated to plug-in electric vehicles, charging solutions, and consumer awareness programs. Also on Level 1 of the Javits Center, attendees will be able to explore 3-wheeled and 2-wheeled electric vehicles.

"Today, we see a future that is electric and the New York Auto Show is once again at the leading edge of the process by which potential car buyers come to understand, desire, and ultimately purchase, the incredible products that the automobile industry has to offer," said Mark Schienberg, New York Auto Show President.

The Show's all-new indoor multi-brand EV Test Track will give consumers an opportunity to experience a wide range of electric vehicles on a 'green' themed track built to feel like a drive in the country. Professional drivers will demonstrate the vehicles' many attributes including quick acceleration, quiet ride and numerous high-tech features while charging partners will highlight the simplicity of EV ownership through a series of informative displays.

The special Electric Test Fest will host more than two dozen companies as well as home, mobile, and curbside charging partners committed to consumer education and EV adoption. The exhibit will be sponsored in part by Con Edison, Charge NY, New York Power Authority, NYSERDA and JD Power.

The New York Auto Show will include innovative new displays from dozens of car companies including hundreds of new 2022 and 2023 models. Also for '22, the Show has lined up a host of new engagements for the public including a dedicated multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track, an all-new Automotive Aftermarket Experience and for the first time a personal Micro Mobility Expo to showcase the latest in electric 'last mile' transportation.

