The brand name OXBRYTA® was developed in partnership with Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

European Medicines Agency Approves OXBRYTA® (voxelotor), First Treatment Approved in the EU to Target the Cause of Sickle Cell Disease

European Medicines Agency Approves OXBRYTA® (voxelotor), First Treatment Approved in the EU to Target the Cause of Sickle Cell Disease The brand name OXBRYTA® was developed in partnership with Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) in naming their EMA-approved therapy, OXBRYTA, indicated for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell disease (SCD) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea). This follows FDA and Health Canada approval of the therapy in 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Global Blood Therapeutics on the FDA approval of OXBRYTA," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "This transformative treatment has the potential to make a significant difference to those in Europe who live with this debilitating disease."

OXBRYTA is the first medicine approved in Europe that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the molecular basis of sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. OXBRYTA works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, OXBRYTA inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells.

"We believe the OXBRYTA brand name is an excellent fit for the product," Dettore continued. "In addition to the 'oxygen' associated suffix, alluding to the product's mechanism of action, the name has many of the characteristics and attributes we pursue when developing a new pharmaceutical brand name."

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact: Scott Piergrossi

President, Creative

spiergrossi@brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.