Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas Celebrates 25 Years of Hope and Healing

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 marks 25 years of healing and justice for child abuse victims at Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas. As a longtime supporter of the Center, Cornerstone Staffing is the Anniversary Sponsor and is also the Presenting Sponsor for the 12th Annual Champions for Children Gala October 1 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

1,574 children received a forensic interview at one of the Advocacy Center's three locations in 2021, a 30% increase over the prior year.

"Until we live in a world where no child suffers abuse, there is Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas. We are incredibly grateful to all those who have come before us to offer the gold standard of care to child abuse victims and their families — restoring the potential to nearly 25,000 of our littlest residents," said Howell.

Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) model originated with Alabama Congressman Robert E. "Bud" Cramer, Jr. His idea changed the lives of child abuse victims across the county. Cramer's desire to reduce the number of times a victim had to reshare their story by creating a space where all that victim's needs could be met, led to the establishment of over 880 locations across the U.S.

This model is now 880 child advocacy centers-strong across the country and includes 70 in Texas. Today, children served by a Children's Advocacy Center are immediately surrounded by a team of caring professionals in a kid-friendly environment. By offering six-core services, Advocacy Centers can interrupt the cycle of abuse in a family, provide life-saving therapy services to eliminate the impact child abuse has on a child's future.

Communication across agencies, such as law enforcement and the District Attorney's office, strengthens criminal cases so that perpetrators can be held accountable, keeping our community safe. "The Advocacy Center is the community's response to child abuse, and I am proud that our community in Denton, Wise, and Jack counties believes in a robust response to restore a child's potential," said Kristen Howell, Chief Executive Officer.

Our community recognized there was a better way to ensure justice and healing for kids and joined the child advocacy center movement to provide a coordinated response to child abuse cases. The Children's Advocacy Center first opened its doors in Denton County in Lewisville, Texas with Charles Stafford as the founding board chair. The flagship office, located on Cain Drive in Lewisville, Texas, opened in 2009.

In 2019, the Advocacy Center partnered with Serve Denton to expand services to its second location in Denton, Texas. Then in 2020, the Advocacy Center formally expanded services to Wise County, and opened its third location. In 2021, the agency changed its name to Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas to illustrate the growing geographic footprint. The beginning of 2022 saw an expansion of services to the residents of Jack County as well.

Board Chair Melanie Vest said, "In looking back on the fact that the Advocacy Center is celebrating 25 years, my first thought immediately goes to the kids and families that we have provided justice and healing to. The kids and families that have had the course of their lives changed from the services and support we provide. The kids and families that are our neighbors, friends, and classmates — they are us.

I think about the community that so bravely and boldly stands with us as we bring light to these dark crimes. To celebrate 25 years is an amazing accomplishment."

Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas provides justice and healing for abused children through interagency collaboration and community education. This child-oriented organization serves as a cooperative effort among the involved investigating agencies. A multidisciplinary team is coordinated by the Advocacy Center in the investigation of child sexual and physical abuse, the medical and therapeutic treatment of the victims, and the prosecution of those who victimize children. Services are provided free of charge for all families.

