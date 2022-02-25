Academy Cyber Risk Toolkit Updated with 'War, Terrorism, and Cyber Insurance' Section, Resource Guide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The updated Cyber Risk Toolkit from the American Academy of Actuaries is a good "first stop" for anyone seeking clear, topical explanations of cyber risk and cyber insurance issues, including a new section on "War, Cyberterrorism, and Cyber Insurance" as well as a new centralized guide highlighting useful cyber risk resources available from other organizations.

"Whether you're curious about cyber risk because of what you've recently seen in the news, or you're an insurance policyholder or a public policymaker seeking information about the types of cyber exposures or coverages, the toolkit is an excellent resource for finding what you want to know," said Norman Niami, chairperson of the Academy's Cyber Risk Task Force, which developed the toolkit.

The toolkit topics include:

An Introduction to Cyber.

Cyber Threat Landscape.

Silent Cyber.

Cyber Data.

Cyber Risk Accumulation.

Cyber Risk Reinsurance Issues.

Ransomware.

War, Cyberterrorism, and Cyber Insurance (newly added).

Cyber Risk Resource Guide (newly added).

Download the toolkit under the public policy section of the Academy's website.

The American Academy of Actuaries is a 19,500+ member professional association whose mission is to serve the public and the U.S. actuarial profession. For more than 50 years, the Academy has assisted public policymakers on all levels by providing leadership, objective expertise, and actuarial advice on risk and financial security issues. The Academy also sets qualification, practice, and professionalism standards for actuaries in the United States.

