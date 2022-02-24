Thompson Thrift Residential to Develop 336-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community Near Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Residential, one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of Notch66, a 336-unit multifamily community in the Boulder suburb of Longmont. Equity for the development was provided from Watermark 2021 Development Fund III, LP. Construction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

"Longmont was recently named the country's top 'Boomtown' and the Boulder area is home to dozens of the country's fastest growing private companies," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "Low unemployment rates, strong population growth and a highly educated workforce have contributed to a competitive housing market, and we expect Notch66 will provide an appealing rental option for residents desiring the style, luxury and convenience that Thompson Thrift communities feature."

Sitting on 18.4 acres at 2514 Main Street and Ute Highway, Notch66 will consist of 336 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden style apartment homes. Each apartment home will include many of the quality features Thompson Thrift Residential communities offer including elegant quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, large walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and more. Some apartments will also include detached garages and private yards.

Additionally, residents will enjoy many community amenities including a clubhouse with stylish spaces for entertaining, 24-hour fully equipped fitness centers, resort-style heated swimming pools, community-wide WiFi and a dog park.

Conveniently located on Longmont's north side, Notch66 is minutes from downtown Longmont and provides an easy commute to both Boulder and Denver.

Known as "the Silicon Valley of the Rockies", the Boulder metro has experienced robust job growth over the last decade. Area expansion is expected to continue well into the future, with a number of life science companies searching for a total of 1.6 million square feet of space in the Denver-Boulder area.

Notch66 is the second Thompson Thrift Residential community located in Longmont and the thirteenth community in Colorado. Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Throughout its history, the company has invested more than $3.15 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive projects.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

