Product Leader Tad Fordyce joins a world's first Fintech Markaaz as Chief Product Officer <span class="legendSpanClass">Tad Fordyce spent his 25-year career at Comdata, Epsilon, Visa, and Hilton Hotels</span>

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tad Fordyce, a one-of-a-kind creative executive and pioneer in the financial services and loyalty marketing industries has joined Markaaz as Chief Product Officer this month, February 2022.

Tad Fordyce, Chief Product Officer, Markaaz (PRNewswire)

Markaaz is building the trusted place for all businesses to connect, small and big, powered by its world's first pre-verified directory of over 100 million businesses, and growing.

The company is on an accelerated journey to change the game for small businesses, and how they connect with their service providers. Its two-sided dashboard will allow business owners to see all their insights and day-to-day operations in one single place, all the while being able to access financing, insurance and other opportunities in an unprecedented way.

Powered by its world's first directory, Markaaz is enabling enterprise partners to onboard and approve their customers faster, reducing the onerous onboarding process to near real-time.

Fordyce has joined Markaaz at an exciting stage – the company is soon launching a major new product onto the market, that will bring their existing platform to the next level.

"With Tad, we have found a like-minded, creative and results-driven executive." said Hany Fam, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Markaaz. "He will lead the product and payments strategy, roadmap and execution. We're thrilled to have him on board."

Markaaz's unique approach to payments, together with the all-in-one dashboard and the pre-verified directory of over 100 million businesses, is a true game changer for small businesses. Soon any business, no matter their background or location, will be able to access all the resources they need through Markaaz.

''I am thrilled to have joined Markaaz," said Fordyce. "We have a bold vision anchored in a very deep and experienced team, investors, and advisors. I am looking forward to having an impact and further accelerating the Markaaz roadmap."

Fordyce has extensive leadership experience in product development and management, strategy, innovation, building high performance teams, and execution excellence. Prior to joining Markaaz, Tad held a variety of senior leadership positions, including SVP Commercial Product Management at Comdata, SVP Loyalty and Product at Epsilon, SVP Global Commercial Solutions at Visa, and Hilton Hotels. Additionally, he is named on forty patents.

Markaaz has previously announced its partnerships with Mastercard and Equifax. Visit markaaz.com to learn more.

Media contact:

media@markaaz.com

323.638.9797

Markaaz logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Markaaz