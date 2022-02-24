The Park at Woodbridge Station Gives Residents Boutique Style, Lots of Amenities with Easy Transit Access

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wick Companies is pleased to announce that its newest apartment community, The Park at Woodbridge Station, is accepting applications for June move-ins.

"We're extremely excited to begin preleasing for The Park at Woodbridge Station," Jon Freeman, Senior Vice President, Wick Companies, said. "The community integrates seamlessly with the surrounding neighborhood through its modern residential construction, boutique style and fantastic amenities."

The Park at Woodbridge Station is in a key transit-oriented location directly across the street from the Woodbridge Train Station. Woodbridge Township is at the crossroads of New Jersey at the convergence of the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Route 440/I-287 and Routes 1 and 9. The project lies in the heart of downtown, six minutes from the Avenel Performing Arts Center and within walking distance of many shopping and dining options including the area's local brewery, J.J. Bitting.

The Park at Woodbridge is a modern mid-rise building with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. All units feature flat-panel wood-grain cabinets, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, full-size large capacity washers and dryers, and are built with energy-efficient building materials. The community also features a coffee bar, a community room with full chefs' kitchen, a 1,900 SF fitness center, a business center, a private on-site bar and lounge serving alcohol and packaged goods to take away, electric car charging stations, a virtual doorman, an enclosed two-story parking garage, a dog run, a game room, lounges, workspaces and a 7,300 SF rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen, fire pits, grills and seating areas. The Park at Woodbridge Station also has Verizon Fios, a package concierge and ongoing resident events and get-togethers.

Opening in June, The Park at Woodbridge Station is accepting preleases. Call 732-582-5755 for more information.

About Wick Companies

Wick Companies is a diversified real estate development, brokerage and property management company. Wick's portfolio consists of office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in New Jersey. Wick's tenants consist of individual residential tenants up to Fortune 100 companies. Wick handles all aspects of the real estate life cycle in-house: acquisitions, financings, approvals, construction/development, brokerage, leasing and property management. In addition to managing its own properties, Wick manages commercial properties for various institutional owners and provides brokerage services.

