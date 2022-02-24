Inteliquent boosts global coverage - 21 countries and counting

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, a Sinch company and a leading provider of cloud communications platform solutions for voice, messaging, and emergency services, announced today it has greatly increased country coverage to offer global phone numbers and enhanced calling services in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Global enterprises and communication service providers alike can access the world through one portal to seamlessly expand their in-country presence by adding global phone numbers and toll-free numbers for inbound and 2-way calling plus emergency services (where available).

Inteliquent plans to double its current country coverage during the remainder of 2022, continuing to meet numbering demands for customers looking to extend their worldwide reach.

This global expansion is happening at an exciting time in the company's history. In December 2021, Inteliquent was acquired by Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement. Eight of the world's largest tech brands and the top 10 U.S. VoIP companies, among many others, rely on Sinch's industry leading customer engagement tools and global super network to enable 1:1 communication at scale across all the channels customers use.

Together, Sinch and Inteliquent will deliver a superior omnichannel experience with a comprehensive communications infrastructure to customers demanding quality, reach and scalability. Sinch's global super network is built to reach everyone across all mobile messaging channels, voice, video and email.

"Expanding our global phone number footprint, while making it easy for our customers to order both domestic and global numbers through one powerful portal, lets us give them worldwide reach and supports their growth," said Surendra Saboo, president of Inteliquent.

Inteliquent is offering a 25% discount on international numbers and non-U.S. international minutes for a limited time. Learn more about Global Voice Service and this offer.

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent, a Sinch company, empowers communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform is its fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers, as it provides the most expansive footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,800 on-net rate centers and 300 billion minutes of traffic on the network annually. To learn more visit inteliquent.com .

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

