Hyundai Mobis wins over 1 trillion won (USD 830 million) of global orders for advanced auto lamps

Global orders worth USD 2.5 billion last year, and 1/3 of it was driven by cutting-edge automotive lamps, demonstrating global competitiveness.

High value-added products including matrix beam headlights won a massive order from a global automaker.

To spur development of an intelligent headlamp connected to ADAS and a next-generation lamp system that displays road info.

Will diversify its portfolio of products that have won global orders by expanding the body responsible for global customers and customized customer service.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis is expanding export of a high value-added product, automotive lamps, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a negative effect on the global market. Hyundai Mobis aims to win more deals from global automakers with a differentiated strategy for building a competitive advantage by developing cutting-edge lamp technology for future mobility.

Researchers at Hyundai Mobis checking the light distribution of the next-generation intelligent headlamp system. (PRNewswire)

On 24th, Hyundai Mobis announced that it has logged over KRW 1 trillion (approx. USD 830 million) worth of orders from global automakers just in the automotive lighting sector, which has been driven by diversifying the customer base in the global market, including customers such as a European automaker and new EV makers.

Last year, Hyundai Mobis won global deals worth USD 2.5 billion (approx. KRW 3 trillion) with an extensive product portfolio ranging from core parts to electronic units. About one third of the exports consisted of lamps, high value-added products.

Hyundai Mobis has demonstrated its global competitiveness in state-of-the-art automotive lamps as it has expanded orders to include multiple global automakers. Notably, most of the orders were for high value-added products, such as matrix beam headlights and high-performance rear lamps.

This was all made possible thanks to Hyundai Mobis' technical prowess, which has reached a global level. Indeed, the company is enhancing its brand power by being the first to develop Advanced Adaptive Driving Beam (AADB), which works in sync with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and HLED, which integrates the tail and the stop light in a single LED with only 5.5mm thickness, thus taking the lead with next-generation lighting technology.

Hyundai Mobis is also strengthening its competitiveness in the global automotive lighting market with its development of next-generation lamp technology. Starting with new challenges in the latest lamp technology, such as lamps that work with ADAS, a slimmer and differentiated design, together with controller integration, the company will continue to focus on developing high-end products that reflect the elements that are specialized in future mobility.

Leading examples are the development of the HD head lamp system that shows road information and a digital lamp system. These systems are centered around realizing a lamp technology that enables the driver to communicate through lamps and are expected to preempt future trends towards autonomous driving.

In addition, Hyundai Mobis will deliver differentiated lamp technologies, such as grille lighting dedicated to EVs and comprehensive control of various lamp signals.

Axel Maschka, Executive Vice President and Head of Global OE Sales at Hyundai Mobis said, "We plan to further bolster our competitiveness through our global technological capabilities and reliable quality in our wide-ranging product portfolio including lamps. Our goal for this year is to win USD 37 billion (KRW 4.4 trillion) in orders from global automakers in total."

Hyundai Mobis will enhance its Key Account Management (KAM), which are focused on four global bases in Europe, North America, China, and India. This is to allow the company to respond to global customers in real time and offer services customized to individual customers throughout the product development process. Through this, Hyundai Mobis will diversify its contract winning product portfolio and establish an organic partnership.

Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis) (PRNewswire)

About Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics.

Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr

Choon Kee Hwang: ckhwang@mobis.co.kr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis