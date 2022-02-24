eBaoTech Integrates its InsureMO® with Verisk's ISO Electronic Rating Content™ for U.S., Boosting Insurers' Efficiency and Speed to Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBaoTech Corporation (eBaoTech), a global digital solution provider for the insurance industry, has enhanced its InsureMO® platform with the integration of the latest commercial lines rating information from Verisk. InsureMO® offers the next generation of Verisk's ISO Electronic Rating ContentTM (ERCTM) to the U.S. market via API.

InsureMO® is eBaoTech's platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for insurers, MGA's, brokers, distribution channels, InsurTechs and startups to power and accelerate their innovation and connectivity to the insurance ecosystem. From nimble startups to $7 billion insurers and over 300 global implementations, InsureMO® is a proven digital insurance platform.

"We are excited about the alliance with Verisk. InsureMO® PaaS subscribers can leverage the advantages of a secure, cloud-based internet architecture for high scalability and availability, a rich set of microservices and open APIs, and configuration that supports the sales and service of products based on Verisk's insurance policy programs," said Martin Crew, general manager, eBaoTech Americas. "I am confident that the alliance will certainly provide value to organizations that use Verisk's rating information to develop products for the U.S. commercial market."

InsureMO® now offers on-demand capabilities from Verisk that include country and state layers plus ongoing ISO Circular updates. Verisk customers who subscribe to InsureMO® have the ability to access Verisk's ISO Commercial Lines Program library supported by ERC today, as well as related transaction APIs, enabling them to:

Create their own apps and workflow experiences

Embed Verisk product transaction APIs into any app, channel or distribution ecosystem

Use InsureMO® SaaS app offerings for a full Verisk policy management capability via out-of- the-box user experience

"This alliance with eBaoTech will help insurers boost efficiency and increase speed to market. By integrating the next generation of ERC – our innovative, cloud-based solution – insurers can benefit from automated updates to our commercial lines rating programs combined with a state-of-the-art rating and policy management solution," said Mark Sheehan, vice president and head of ratings solutions for Verisk.

(PRNewswire)

About eBaoTech

eBaoTech is a global leading technology provider for the global insurance industry. Our mission from starting in the year 2000 has been and remains to be "make insurance easy". Through hard work and full commitment to customer success, eBaoTech has built a strong client base in over 30 countries/markets, covering property and casualty, life, and health insurances. Furthermore, eBaoTech's intense and persistent focus on addressing the fundamental pain-points of insurance technologies through deep-tech innovation has yielded significant differentiation in the global marketplace. For more information, please visit the company website at www.eBaoTech.com and the PaaS enablement site at www.InsureMO.com

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

(PRNewsfoto/eBaoTech Corporation) (PRNewswire)

