Kroger and Kitchen United Open Houston Location

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Kitchen United MIX announced today the opening of a kitchen center in Houston, Texas, located in The Heights neighborhood. Customers can order freshly prepared, on-demand restaurant meals from any or all participating restaurants to satisfy even the pickiest eaters.

"Our customers know they can count on Kroger as a destination for the freshest meal solutions," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising. "The Kitchen United collaboration provides another simple, on-demand meal option within our stores. It is one more example of how Kroger is fulfilling our commitment to anything, anywhere, anytime."

Located in the Kroger at 1035 N. Shepherd Drive, the destination is the second collaborative space between the two companies, following the opening of the kitchen center in a Westwood, Calif. Ralphs store, which opened in January.

"We are thrilled and proud to be the first Kroger location in Texas to launch this exciting and innovative partnership," said Laura Gump, president of Kroger Houston. "'What's for Dinner?' is a question that's always on the minds of our customers and being able to offer a fresh and tasty selection, paired with friendly service, is the experience we strive to provide each day. This partnership emphasizes how we continue to advance our Fresh for Everyone strategy."

The kitchen center enables customers to place an order digitally using Kitchen United's proprietary MIX platform via web, mobile, or an in-person ordering kiosk. Customers can then pick up their meal onsite or have it delivered. Restaurant staff will prepare the orders and delivery service fees will be determined by third-party providers.

"Kitchen United MIX is proud to introduce our multi-restaurant ordering platform to more shoppers through our newest grocery installation with Kroger," said Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano. "We recently launched our first 'store within a store' at a Ralphs in Los Angeles, and it's been incredibly popular. Kitchen United MIX is revolutionizing the way people order takeout, and we're thrilled to provide this one-of-a-kind experience to Kroger shoppers in The Heights neighborhood of Houston. By partnering with Kroger, we now offer Houstonians a variety of delicious meals for delivery as well as for pick up as they shop."

This Kitchen United MIX location offers customer favorites from more than 10 independently operated local and national restaurant brands, including Burns Original BBQ, The Rustic, Fuddruckers, Buca di Beppo, Dog Haus, and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

"We are proud of our new innovative partnership with Kroger and Kitchen United Mix, enabling customers to build their own freshly prepared on-demand meals," commented Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers. "At Fuddruckers, we are continually pursuing new opportunities to meet the needs of customers to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers® any way they choose. This exciting new platform both expands the reach of great restaurant offerings and the logistical convenience of grocery stores to further meet the needs of our guests."

The location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about Kitchen United MIX, visit KitchenUnited.com.

About Kroger Houston

The Kroger Houston Division operates more than 100 stores in SE Texas and Louisiana and employs more than 18,000 associates. Last year, Kroger Houston donated $1.9M to local non-profit organizations and schools and donated 2.6M pounds of food to local food banks through its #ZeroHungerZeroWaste initiative.

About Kitchen United MIX

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

About Fuddruckers

Making the world happy, one great burger at a time. Fuddruckers has been serving the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980. The Fuddruckers mission is to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. As a national restaurant company, Fuddruckers is proud to be the only 100 percent African American owned hamburger franchises in the U.S. with more than 92 restaurants across the country. Today, Fuddruckers is still the only gourmet hamburger experience that is totally customizable, allowing you to have the power to "create your crave." To learn more, visit https://www.fuddruckers.com/ LinkedIn: Fuddruckers / Facebook: Fuddruckers / Twitter: @Fuddruckers / Instagram: @Fuddruckers / TIKTOK: @Worldsgreatesthamburgers

