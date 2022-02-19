Holland America Line to Participate in CDC's Updated Program for Cruise Ships; Provides New Information to Guests

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line confirmed today it will participate in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters. The line will continue to operate vaccinated cruises, with two key changes to onboard protocols for guests beginning March 1:

Masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may be certain venues and events in which masks will still be required.

Additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available. Details will be posted to the Travel Well section of our website.

"Since resuming operations, Holland America Line has created a safe and healthy environment on board for our guests and teams, helping cruising to become among the safest forms of socializing and travel," said Gus Antorcha, President, Holland America Line. "With improving public health conditions, we are able to make these changes with confidence. We will continue to monitor the situation and are well-prepared to adjust to evolving circumstances while protecting the safety of our guests, team members and the communities we visit."

Holland America Line will operate a full schedule of cruises and Cruisetours to Alaska and the Yukon in 2022 along with a complete summer of sailing in Europe.

"We've seen some of the best guest satisfaction scores in our history since we resumed operations and we look forward to continuing to deliver the premium experience and service Holland America is known for," Antorcha said. "We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations."

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.





