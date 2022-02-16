SymCheck® by CLX Health to Provide COVID-19 Health Screening Assessments for the 21st Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival® Leading automated mobile health screening, assessment and compliance platform trusted to screen more than 50,000 event attendees, celebrity chefs, and event staff

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymCheck ®, by CLX Health, a leading developer of cloud-based solutions for managing the COVID-19 health safety ecosystem, today announced that it will be the official COVID-19 screening tool for the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) . The event, scheduled for February 24-27, 2022, will feature more than 90 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In its 21st year, the festival will welcome more than 400 chefs and wine and spirit producers and is expecting over 50,000 attendees.

Designed to mitigate risk where people congregate and compliant with HIPAA, CDC, and EEOC guidelines, SymCheck verifies that vendors, staff and attendees do not pose an elevated risk for exposing others to COVID-19. As part of the entry requirements for the Festival, all event-goers will complete a digital health screening using SymCheck.

"We are proud once again to provide peace of mind together with health safety measures for this prestigious event," said Rick Rasansky, Chief Strategy Officer, SiriusIQ, parent of CLX Health. "Attendees expect the comfort, convenience and confidence that crowds are COVID free. We can now say that, pun intended, SymCheck is baked into the culture of SOBEWFF® to help ensure the Festival will continue for many delicious years."

"Safety and comfort are our top priority," explained founder and director Lee Brian Schrager. "We are expecting more than 50,000 guests, so a simple, accurate and quick health check process was critical. SymCheck solved this huge challenge for us last year and we're excited to partner with them again this year to make guest access even faster and easier with updated and streamlined features."

As part of the entry requirements for SOBEWFF®, all attendees must complete a digital health screening through SymCheck. This includes attestation of either: a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to the event OR completed vaccination plus the presentation of a cleared SymCheck QR Code. For full details on the Festival's Health & Safety Protocols, please visit sobewff.org/health-safety-protocols .

About CLX Health

CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a Covid-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health's Global Network of Covid-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries world-wide to support various "ready to" solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements. For more information, please visit https://clxhc.com/

About SymCheck®

A leading solution for hospitality, live events and the workplace to help create trusted, safe environments by mitigating health risks, SymCheck is an automated health screening, assessment and compliance software platform designed to verify that individuals do not pose an elevated risk for exposing others to illness. SymCheck, part of the CLX Health TrustAssure solutions platform, eliminates the required paperwork, prevents on-site exposure, protects personal health information and documents best practices to protect against SARS-CoV-2 or other transmission. For more information, please visit https://www.symcheck.com .

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the School. In November 2021, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the eighth year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

