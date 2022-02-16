ST Math Launches Summer School Program for Learning Recovery

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute has launched ST Math Immersion, a summer school curriculum as part of the award-winning ST Math family. This five-week program immerses K-5 students in rich math experiences that cover concepts crucial for success on grade-level learning. ST Math Immersion leverages ST Math games already used by over 1.8 million students nationwide, and bridges the connection to classroom instruction, problem solving, and application activities.

(PRNewsfoto/MIND Research Institute) (PRNewswire)

ST Math Immersion offers a powerful solution for learning recovery by addressing common areas where students struggle, and providing opportunities to build content knowledge, reasoning skills, and growth mindset. Grades K-2 are focused on operations and algebraic thinking, and grades 3-5 on fractions.

"We piloted ST Math Immersion for all of our elementary grades last summer, and it was the absolute best path we possibly could have chosen," said Jerry Gargus, Ed.D., Director, Educational Services at Fountain Valley School District. "At first, I was hesitant to select an edtech solution for in-person summer school because these kids were 'technologied' so much in the 2021 school year. But the program is so thoughtfully designed – there are so many hands-on instructional opportunities, and we saw double-digit growth from pre- to post-assessment."

For students, ST Math Immersion offers a quality learning experience where they:

Access rigorous mathematics

Build deep conceptual understanding

Develop confidence and growth mindset

For teachers, there is curriculum embedded professional development that will help them:

Deepen content knowledge

Develop instructional strategies for use all year long

Grow as a facilitator and blended learning instructor

For communities, ST Math Immersion helps to build a better relationship with math:

Learning Showcase invites families, students and the community to celebrate math

Students communicate their learning and thought process

"Our Curriculum and Instruction team has thoughtfully created this extension of our ST Math program," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "When we piloted ST Math Immersion last summer, learning recovery was top of mind. While that remains the goal, we have found that students are not just catching up, but accelerating in their math learning and growth because of time spent on the program."

ST Math Immersion's instructional resources include pre- and post-assessments, rotation stations through ST Math's visual models and manipulatives, number sense games, small group instruction, a project using engineering design principles, and whole-group lessons.

The program costs $6,000 per site and includes professional learning. To learn more, visit https://www.stmath.com/immersion.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIND Research Institute