TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has published its Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Emotional Footprint Awards. Six providers have been identified as Champions.

SoftwareReviews Reveals 2022’s Best Governance, Risk and Compliance Software (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

GRC software provides an integrated overall view of an organization's governance, risk and compliance activities in order to minimize financial, legal and other liabilities. This provides a coordinated approach to ensure that the organization is managing its risk factors and is compliant with all laws and regulations under which it operates.

The best GRC software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution and strategy and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Governance, Risk and Compliance Software Champions are as follows:

Onspring GRC Suite, +95 NEF, is loved by its customers for being respectful and caring.



360incontrol , +97 NEF, is praised for being efficient and saving time for their customers.



Camms.Risk , +89 NEF, performed well at enabling productivity and performance.



ZenGRC , +90 NEF, has been inspiring in terms of strategy and innovation.



SAP GRC and Cybersecurity , +79 NEF, is appreciated for being transparent and fair.



OneTrust GRC, +79 NEF, ranked highly for having friendly negotiations and including client-friendly policies.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

