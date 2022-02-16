Precision Medicine Leader Scott Megill Named One of The Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022 Coriell Life Sciences' chief executive recognized among influential biotechnology leaders by The Healthcare Technology Report

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way in delivering cutting-edge personalized medication safety programs, Coriell Life Sciences' President and CEO Scott Megill has been recognized as one of The Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

(PRNewsfoto/Coriell Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

Megill is an influential force using PGx to tackle the issues of adverse drug events and trial-and-error prescribing.

"Over the past year, these leading biotechnology executives and their organizations have demonstrated ingenuity, skill, and perseverance in solving tremendous challenges. From hundreds of nominees, these executives stood out for their unflagging commitment to improving lives through the advancement of medicine," noted The Healthcare Technology Report.

Since launching CLS out of the renowned Coriell Institute for Medical Research in 2013, Megill has been an influential force tackling the issue of adverse drug events, which is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S., and the risks of trial-and-error prescribing that gamble with patient health and healthcare dollars.

Using advanced technology to unlock decades of research on pharmacogenomics (PGx) – the study of how an individual's DNA affects their response to medication – Megill is spearheading the implementation of CLS' Corigen® Medication Safety Program around the world. Corigen® provides personalized insight on which medications are the safest and most effective for specific individuals based on their unique genetics and dozens of other factors.

This clinical knowledge empowers individuals to take better control of their health and supports healthcare providers with precision prescribing. Importantly, it also enables sponsoring organizations, such as public and private payer organizations, to significantly reduce healthcare spending by minimizing the inefficiencies and needless costs associated with traditional prescribing models.

"Pharmacogenomics is undeniably important to the future of precision medicine, but the adoption of PGx-empowered medication safety programs at scale hinges on the economics and ease-of-use. That's exactly where Corigen® comes in," Megill says. "This honor is a testament to that and one I share with our CLS team that's devoted to empowering the most efficient healthcare worldwide."

About Coriell Life Sciences

Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), a leader in genetic science, uses innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. With advanced bioinformatics technology, CLS offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. Visit coriell.com .

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For Coriell Life Sciences

pamela@caruolocommunications.com

484.574.2946

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coriell Life Sciences