Noodles & Company Expands its Craveable Salad Menu with the Introduction of Two Fresh New Salads: Asian Apple Citrus Salad with Chicken and Mexican Street Corn Salad with Chicken Noodles encourages guests to try something new with its Goodness Guarantee--a promise that if you don't love your meal, Noodles will replace it with something you do

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally inspired dishes made fresh to order, launched today two bold, craveable salads to its menu at all 450 nationwide locations. Noodles tested these new flavor-packed fresh salads last summer at select locations, and after overwhelming approval by guests, the new Asian Apple Citrus Salad with Chicken and Mexican Street Corn Salad with Chicken are here to stay.

Noodles & Company expands its craveable salad menu with the introduction of two fresh new salads: Asian Apple Citrus Salad with Chicken and Mexican Street Corn Salad with Chicken. (PRNewswire)

The introduction of these two new salads complement Noodles' current salad line-up, which includes Grilled Chicken Caesar and The Med Salad with Chicken.

Fresh Craveable Flavors

"Noodles truly has something on the menu for everyone, and with the expansion of our salad options, we now have even more delicious options to meet our guests' lifestyle and health goals," said Nick Graff, vice president of culinary and executive chef at Noodles & Company. "While we have long been known for our noodles, our salads have gained a strong following over the years, and I think these two new options will have even more people discovering just how craveable veggies can be. And we're so confident that our guests will love them that we have created a Goodness Guarantee — if an order is ever not quite what the guest expected, bring it back and we'll replace it. That's our guarantee."

Noodles & Company's fresh new salads unleash the goodness of veggies with flavorful ingredients:

Asian Apple Citrus Salad with Chicken – Tuscan greens and kale mix tossed in a ginger citrus dressing with grilled chicken, diced apple, cucumber, and slaw made from broccoli, carrots, and red cabbage. Topped with fresh avocado, crispy chow mein noodles, and black sesame seeds.

Mexican Street Corn Salad with Chicken – Tuscan greens and kale mix tossed in cotija cheese dressing with grilled chicken, roasted corn, Roma tomato and topped with avocado, feta, chipotle cheddar tortilla strips, and cilantro.

Something for Everyone

From lighter veggie noodle options to classic dishes such as Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Pesto Cavatappi, Noodles has something for every lifestyle and dietary preference. All dishes at Noodles can be customized, allowing guests to easily substitute zoodles and cauliflower noodles into their favorite dish or to go all out by adding more fresh veggies, extra sauce, double protein, and so much more. Noodles also offers its famed Wisconsin Mac & Cheese as a side, making it the perfect option for guests craving a salad and a little indulgence on the side, too.

For guests looking to accommodate a certain dietary lifestyle, Noodles offers a nutrition calculator that is easy to navigate and available to help guests meet their nutrition-related goals, needs, and preferences.

Goodness Guarantee

Noodles is proud to extend its Goodness Guarantee to the new salads, which allows guests to step out of their comfort zones without worrying about trying new flavors. If they don't love the dish they ordered, it can be exchanged for a different dish at no cost. All the goodness of Noodles' fresh new salads are 100% guaranteed, as are all the dishes on Noodles' menu. There's never been a better time to discover if you're a zoodle or cauliflower noodle lover, especially if the fear of trying something new has been holding you back. Learn more at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Noodles Rewards/February Offer

To join the fun, earn rewards, and try one of these satisfying salads for yourself, sign up for Noodles Rewards by visiting noodles.com/rewards or download the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For a limited time, Noodles is offering an exclusive reward for Rewards Members only to try our two new salads for a discounted 750 points in the Noodles Rewards store, which is half the points required for a regular entrée reward. Additionally, guests who sign up for Noodles Rewards for the first time will receive a free small entree after their first purchase using the Noodles Rewards app, valid for 30 days.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

