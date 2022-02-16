MLM 2 and Warburg Pincus Acquire Minesoft

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MLM 2, an information services and software platform led by veteran IP executive Mason Slaine, and Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the acquisition of Minesoft, a leading patent search provider. The investment will enable the company to accelerate the development of new products, expand and scale globally, including in the U.S., and enhance existing products with analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Minesoft marks the first acquisition for MLM 2, backed by a $1 billion equity commitment from Warburg Pincus. MLM 2 continues to pursue additional acquisitions in information, software, and technology-enabled services, and aims to become the most advanced IP software, information, and services provider through extraordinary organic and inorganic investment. Mason Slaine, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of MLM 2, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of Minesoft.

Minesoft is a global patent information solutions provider, developing mission-critical patent databases and web-based products for IP research. The company offers international patent searching, IP document retrieval, patent analytics and competitive intelligence systems for many of the leading enterprises and IP law firms in the world.

"Innovation has become the cornerstone of global growth, and patent search is critical to investing in innovation for global enterprises. This acquisition reflects the hard work of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and our position as the most comprehensive patent research platform in the world," said Ann Chapman-Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, Minesoft. "We are excited to see Minesoft continue its next chapter of growth with MLM 2 and Warburg Pincus. Together, we are committed to continuing to focus on solving our customers' most critical IP problems with our leading solutions," added Ophir Daniel, Co-Founder and CTO, Minesoft.

"Our investment in Minesoft is the first step in our vision to build the leading information services solutions provider in the world. We plan to leverage our decades of IP expertise, significant investments in technology and people, and additional acquisitions to create a world-class platform of scale," said Mason Slaine, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, MLM 2. "We are excited to partner with Ann, Ophir, and Warburg Pincus, and are committed to Minesoft's continued growth and long-term success," added Dave Shea and Karl Jaeger, CEO and CFO of MLM 2, respectively.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mason and the MLM 2 team on the first acquisition of many to build a market-leading information services solutions platform. Our decades of IP market knowledge, combined with the operational and domain expertise at MLM 2, will help advance Minesoft's market-leading position in patent search solutions," said Chandler Reedy, Managing Director, Head of Strategic Investments, Warburg Pincus. "Minesoft embodies the most attractive characteristics we see in leading technology businesses, including a mission-critical value proposition, vital workflow integration, and strong prospects for organic and inorganic growth. We look forward to building upon Minesoft's success in partnership with MLM 2," said Alex Stratoudakis, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

About Minesoft

Founded in 1996 to develop databases and software solutions for the information industry, Minesoft specializes in tools and services for retrieving, storing, and distributing patent information throughout the enterprise. Minesoft develops web-based patent search and software solutions offering searchable databases, competitive intelligence tracking, patent analytics and customized corporate knowledge management. Minesoft's clients include Fortune 500/FTSE 100 companies, national PTOs, IP legal and patent attorney firms around the world.

About MLM 2

MLM 2 is an information services and software platform formed in partnership with Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. MLM 2 focuses on partnering with information, software, and technology-enabled services companies with a long-term view to value creation. The firm's mission is to invest in and develop sizable businesses where the latest technology and a sharp focus on customer needs can unlock further value. Management has collectively over 100 years of experience leading companies in information services, software, and tech-enabled services across a variety of industries including intellectual property, life sciences and fintech.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $73 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 235 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Notable technology investments include Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), Interactive Data Corporation, IPAN GmbH, Reorg, and Turnitin, among others. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $100 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

