Luokung to Present at FORCE Family Office Webinar

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") and high-definition maps ("HD Maps") in China, today announced that management is scheduled to make a presentation at a webinar on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET. The webinar will provide an overview of the Company and some of the exciting applications of its technology including autonomous driving. The webinar is being hosted by FORCE Family Office, a forum for family offices around the world.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/technology/2022-02-09-luokung-technologies/.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS and HD Maps for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in HD Maps and multi-sourced intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung established city-level and industry-level holographic spatial-temporal digital twin systems and actively serves industries including smart transportation (autonomous driving, smart highway and vehicle-road collaboration), natural resource asset management (carbon neutral and environmental protection remote sensing data service), and LBS smart industry applications (mobile Internet LBS, smart travel, smart logistics, new infrastructure, smart cities, emergency rescue ,among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: https://www.luokung.com.

