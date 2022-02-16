Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 23rd

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Feb. 23. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

What: Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call When: 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Feb. 23 Where: Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon EST on Feb. 23, 2022 through Feb. 22, 2023 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q4 2021 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts: Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman Steve Salazar

704-775-3856 704-758-4345

kate.pearlman@lowes.com steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.