LINCOLN FINANCIAL NETWORK EXPANDS LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING VALUATION SOFTWARE PROVIDER BIZEQUITY

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful three-year relationship with valuation software provider BizEquity, Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), announces that they will be expanding their strategic partnership to make BizEquity's leading cloud-based valuation solution available to their Premier Partners.

Lincoln's Premier Partners program recognizes the industry's top advisors and empowers their continued success with access to world-class benefits, resources, tools and services, including BizEquity's valuation software solution.

Since 2018, Lincoln Financial Network's national footprint of independent advisors has leveraged BizEquity's innovative valuation services and prospecting database of over 33 million privately held businesses to create new business opportunities and improve service, support and guidance for small business owners.

BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, distributes its cloud-based service to thousands of financial advisors across the U.S. The software's valuation reporting and business insights help advisors inform business owners' critical decisions around wealth management, financial planning, insurance needs, funding potential and more.

Amy Mathis, VP of Strategic Alliance at Lincoln Financial Group commented:

"BizEquity has been a tremendous value add for our advisors and the business owners they serve. We are thrilled to expand our relationship and to include BizEquity in our Premier Partner offering. We believe in providing our advisors with best in class technology to enable better advice, and we are excited to continue our growth within the business owner community."

Michael Gola Jr., Vice President of Enterprise Accounts at BizEquity commented:

"Lincoln has been a great partner of ours for the last several years, and by putting our platform in more advisors' hands, we can positively impact more outcomes for the business owners they serve. Critical to the advice their advisors provide, is the value of the business, and we are proud to play a role and support that effort."

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $322 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram . Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com .

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 14,000 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners, and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth.

More information can be found at www.BizEquity.com .

