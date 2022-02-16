InventHelp Inventor Develops Support/Vibration Damper to Reduce Noise (RHO-1700)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the HVAC industry and I wanted to create an efficient way to absorb vibrations generated by the compressors and fans from outdoor units," said an inventor, from Palmyra, Va., "so I invented the SPRING LOADED PUMP JACK. My design helps prevent occupants from being disturbed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a support/vibration damper for unitary air conditioning condenser units and heat pumps. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional vibration isolators. As a result, it reduces noise levels and it prevents vibrations from transmitting down through a structure. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp