InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Refrigerators (RHO-1703)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to store and prepare ingredients for juices & smoothies within the kitchen," said an inventor, from Stafford, Va., "so I invented the JUICE/SMOOTHIE FRIDGE. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional appliances and methods for making juices and smoothies."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a refrigerator. In doing so, it enables the user to easily make smoothies and juices. As a result, it increases efficiency and it provides added convenience by automating the juice/smoothie dispense process. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1703, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp