InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Locate a Misplaced Medical Device (SDB-1496)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I wanted to create a quick and easy way to locate a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff or other medical device while working," said an inventor, from Canyon Lake, Calif., "so I invented the RESCUE CHIP. My design provides a timely means of locating such devices if they are misplaced or forgotten."

The invention provides an efficient way to locate a misplaced medical device such as a stethoscope. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for the device. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, doctors, nurses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

