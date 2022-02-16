CASETiFY Taps Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants for Bikini Bottom-Inspired Accessories

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its latest partnership with Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, paying tribute to the show's iconic characters and mouth-watering treats on CASETiFY's best-selling accessories. Fans of the hit animated series can sign up for priority access to shop the collection early on casetify.com , ahead of the launch on February 22.

The collection is the first in a series of customizable tech accessories celebrating friendship and food. (PRNewswire)

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY) (PRNewswire)

First airing nearly 23 years ago, SpongeBob SquarePants has become one of the longest-running animated TV series to date reaching audiences of all ages worldwide. The limited-edition collection invites the show's biggest fans to join in on an underwater Bikini Bottom picnic with SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs on a variety CASETiFY's signature phone case styles-—including Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable cases. Those looking to snag some picnic-inspired treats can purchase accessories featuring a delicious Krusty Krab Pizza, Sandy's Sea-Nut Butter, or Patrick's Pickle Paradise ice cream along with designs spotlighting SpongeBob and his infamous pineapple abode. Fans can also feel a part of the series with personalization options for everyone on the customizable Floral Case––inspired by the Bikini Bottom underwater skies and alluring jellyfish fields. The collection retails from $35 - 75 USD.

"Over the years, SpongeBob SquarePants has brought so much joy to homes all over the world, and this collection connects our favorite characters and their humorous moments to our most-loved accessories," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder Wes Ng. "We are excited to partner with Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS Consumer Products to celebrate the animated series in a fun, colorful collection for all generations to enjoy."

Designs extend to accessories for Airpods Pro, iPads, Nintendo Switch pouches, Magsafe Wireless chargers, 2-in-1 grip stands, and the CASETiFY Water Bottle—with additional designs featuring Krabby Patties and Kelpo products. The collection features cases made with 65% recycled material, layered in the brand's antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY (eliminating 99% of bacteria on the case's surface), with unbeatable drop-protection up to 10 ft.

The SpongeBob x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab/spongebob , with products shipping to more than 100+ countries, available for purchase online, in the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations. To learn more about the collaboration, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About ViacomCBS Consumer Products

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASETiFY