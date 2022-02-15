Upstream Rehabilitation Hires Value-Based Care Executive to Build Upon Leading Access and Service Model

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Rehabilitation, the leading provider in the country dedicated to outpatient physical therapy services, announced the appointment of Lisa Dombro as Chief of Strategic Growth to lead the organization's initiatives designed to expand its value-based relationships with health plans, employers, primary care physicians and specialists. The opportunity is significant. Spending on musculoskeletal conditions in the U.S. is approaching $600 billion, or approximately 14% of total health care expenditures. Many industry stakeholders and employers cite these costs as one of the most concerning areas of increasing spend and are evaluating models of care and payment innovation to address them. Upstream's large and growing network of physical therapy centers is uniquely positioned to expand access for patients and improve the performance of high-value health systems across the country.

Dombro served as one of the founding executive leaders and most recently Chief Experience and Innovation Officer for agilon health, a company transforming healthcare for seniors by empowering primary care physicians. Prior to that she led healthcare delivery system transformation through renal, orthopedics, and neurosurgery service providers. Ms. Dombro's relationships, expertise and leadership within value-based care extend to private and public payers, including models delivered through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center. She has a strong track record of bringing innovation to health plan relationships, network strategies, and provider and patient engagement tactics which fuel growth. She is an Executive Committee member of the Healthcare Transformation Task Force, an industry consortium that aligns public and private sector efforts in value. Ms. Dombro is also a champion of female equity initiatives including the opportunity to create equity in compensation and leadership roles for female providers through value-based care models and working parent support resources.

"At Upstream, we are committed to providing outstanding access, consistent care experiences and outcomes in an equitable and supportive culture. The addition of Lisa to our executive leadership team aligns our capabilities and focus against those imperatives," commented Ron Kuerbitz, Upstream's Chief Executive Officer. "Through our network of more than 1,100 centers and 7,400 associates in 28 states, we have the opportunity to change the way musculoskeletal care is provided in communities across the country, including those that are rural or underserved. Creating new models of care, payment and care coordination lay the groundwork for that transformation."

Founded in 2004, Upstream Rehabilitation is a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners and is the leading pure-play outpatient physical therapy services provider. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company operates more than 1,100 owned and managed locations across 28 states. The company provides a comprehensive suite of outpatient and specialized physical therapy services through a network of strong regional brands including the following: Results Physiotherapy, BenchMark Physical Therapy, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Peak Physical Therapy, SERC Physical Therapy, Integrity Rehab Group and more.

