SynerFuse™ Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent on Novel Use of Neuromodulation for Treatment of Chronic Back Pain

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SynerFuse, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company focused on the development of a novel neuromodulation therapy concept for the treatment of chronic back pain, today announced that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent Number 11,247,046 entitled Methods and Systems for Implanting a Neuromodulation System at a Surgically Open Spinal Treatment Site. The issuance of the '046 patent will add to the company's growing worldwide patent portfolio that currently includes 63 patents and published patent applications.

The newly issued '046 patent covers the direct placement of a neuromodulation device over the dorsal root ganglion, a nerve target known to provide pain relief to patents when subjected to neuromodulation therapy. This patent complements the previously issued U.S. 10,675,458 patent, entitled Methods and Systems for Implanting a Neuromodulation System and a Spinal Fixation System at a Surgically Open Spinal Treatment Site, which covers the combination of spinal fixation and neuromodulation for the simultaneous treatment of a spinal injury and chronic lower back pain.

Justin Zenanko, co-founder and chief executive officer of SynerFuse said, "This patent adds to our growing worldwide patent portfolio to support the SynerFuse development of a novel integrated therapy concept for the treatment of chronic pain and further complements and protects our ongoing investment in clinical and product development efforts."

"Some steps along our journey just stand out a little more," said Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Greg Molnar. "This particular patent protects the SynerFuse non-narcotic pain management therapy for future application in an even broader patient population."

SynerFuse Vice President of Intellectual Property Chris Frank, JD; Attorney Jeffrey R. Stone of the business law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP; and Molnar have led the company's intellectual property efforts.

About Chronic Lower Back Pain (cLBP)

cLBP is defined as lower back pain that continues for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute lower back pain has been treated. With 500,000 procedures performed annually, spinal fusion remains a common treatment for spinal instability, albeit with a high incidence of residual neuropathic pain. The continuum of increasingly ineffective opioid treatments, additional interventions, and adjacent level spinal fusions leaves up to 40% of patients with Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS), a condition resulting in significant, lingering neuropathic pain, costing the U.S. healthcare system $20B per year and significantly affecting the quality of life of patients.

About SynerFuse

SynerFuse is a Delaware corporation based in Minnesota—the heart of Medical Alley and the cradle of neuromodulation and medical device innovation. SynerFuse believes that individuals with cLBP/FBSS and their providers deserve a better option than spinal fusion alone. Even when spinal fusion is successful, it can often result in residual chronic neuropathic pain and use of addictive opioids. The company is working to create a new future of non-narcotic pain management for chronic low back pain with a patented therapy that integrates spinal fusion hardware and an active neuromodulation system. For more information on the company, please visit www.synerfuse.com.

