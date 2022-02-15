ROCK ELM CAPITAL ACTS AS FINANCING ARRANGER TO CARAMURU FOR EXPORT SECURITIZATION PROGRAM

DARIEN, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Elm Capital is pleased to announce that it acted as Financing Arranger for Caramuru Alimentos S.A. on Caramuru's Export Securitization Program. Caramuru, one of Brazil's leading companies focused on the origination and processing of soybeans, corn, and sunflower, issued US$40 million principal amount of a 6.50% Senior Export Note due January 2029 in a private placement with a U.S. institutional investor.

The Senior Export Note is the first issuance under Caramuru's export securitization program of up to US$150 million for receivables generated by its exports of certain specified products sold to customers located predominantly in Europe. The proceeds of the issuance will be used to fund a portion of Caramuru's working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The transaction represents one of the first "future flow" securitizations of trade receivables generated by the export of physical goods and commodities to be completed in recent years.

About Rock Elm Capital

Rock Elm Capital is an arranger and provider of capital to companies in or adjacent to the natural resources, commodities, and trade finance sectors. For more information contact us at: IR@rockelmcapital.com.

