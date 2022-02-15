From February 18 - 20, the physical and digital "Klarna All-Star Vault" experience will allow fans to choose Zach LaVine's style destiny, view historic game-worn sneakers, shop online for the chance to win limited-edition kicks and more

Klarna launches first-ever immersive sports activation, bringing basketball fans worldwide closer to the game From February 18 - 20, the physical and digital "Klarna All-Star Vault" experience will allow fans to choose Zach LaVine's style destiny, view historic game-worn sneakers, shop online for the chance to win limited-edition kicks and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, today unveiled "The Klarna All-Star Vault," an interactive activation celebrating the connection between fashion and professional basketball throughout its 75-year history. From February 18-20, the pop-up in Cleveland Public Square will bring fans closer to the game with one-of-a-kind merchandise giveaways, fan experiences and access to some of basketball's most coveted sneakers during one of the sport's biggest weekends. Additionally, fans around the world will be able to access the experience digitally to choose Zach LaVine's style destiny, explore a gallery of iconic game-worn sneakers curated by Stadium Goods, shop basketball-inspired merchandise online, earn rewards and be entered for giveaways at KlarnaVault.com*.

"The Klarna All-Star Vault" experience will give fans in the US and worldwide the opportunity to vote on Klarna ambassador, All-Star and Chicago Bulls player Zach LaVine's pre-game tunnel look, to be debuted on Sunday, February 20. LaVine's stylist has curated two potential outfits, leaving it up to consumers to vote for their favorite in the Klarna app starting today, February 15, until Saturday, February 19. Voting will also be open through Klarna's Instagram on February 19. Fans inspired by Zach's looks can purchase the pieces through the Klarna app.

"My style game has definitely evolved since I first entered the league. It wasn't something I paid much attention to when I was younger, but now I realize it's another way I can express myself off the court," said LaVine. "In a way, shopping is like a game in and of itself – you're always hoping to get lucky on the new drop or find something fresh on a deal, and Klarna makes it easier for fans to do all of that in one place with flexible payment options."

Discussing the activation, David Sandström, Klarna's Chief Marketing Officer, explains that "as one of the most beloved sports around the world with over two billion fans globally, basketball has had an undeniable impact on our culture as well as the fashion and retail industries. We're excited to unveil 'The Klarna All-Star Vault,' our first-ever consumer activation in sports, to celebrate this history together with fans."

"The Klarna All-Star Vault" will also feature online and in-person activities celebrating basketball's past and present styles while giving consumers access to exclusive rewards and giveaways, including:

A display of game-worn originals curated by Stadium Goods, from the personal archives of renowned sneaker collector Gerard Starkey , viewable both onsite and on KlarnaVault.com. Styles to be showcased include: Michael Jordan's 1989 Air Jordan 4, worn during the infamous "Shot" against Cleveland ; 1996 Air Jordan 11 " Columbia "; Air Jordan 12 from the Bull's 1997 title run; as well as rare originals including the 1985 Air Jordan 1 High "Banned" and the 1992 Air Jordan 7 " Bordeaux ."

Access to an exclusive giveaway to bring fans even closer to the game. From February 18-20 , US consumers who shop Stadium Goods merchandise with Klarna nationwide via KlarnaVault.com will be entered to win one of four highly coveted sneakers, including: LeBron 10 P.S. Elite "Total Crimson", Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Black Cement", Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Banned", and Kobe 5 Protro X Undefeated "What if" Pack.

The chance for visitors to receive limited edition custom merchandise designed by artist Sophia Chang , including select apparel and basketballs. Sophia's designs will be showcased onsite throughout The Vault's exterior and will highlight some of the great silhouettes and phrases that have become etched in basketball lore over the years.

The opportunity for fans to step up and shoot hoops on "The Klarna All-Star Vault" court to unlock major rewards, such as 15% off exclusively on StadiumGoods.com for Klarna app users. Additionally, US consumers can score 3x vibes Klarna reward points on all online Stadium Goods purchases made with Klarna throughout the weekend.

This activation marks Klarna's continued expansion within the sports industry, following the brand's recent announcements as the Official Shopping Partner of the legendary Chicago Bulls and Founding Partner of the Los Angeles' Angel City Football Club.

