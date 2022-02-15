INVENERGY NAMES OMAR MARTINO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, MARKETS AND REGULATORY

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the leading privately-held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced Omar Martino as Executive Vice President, Markets and Regulatory where he will lead Invenergy's regulatory, markets, and transmission interconnection activities.

"Omar is a leader with a proven track record for understanding the intricacies of energy industry market policies and effectively delivering thoughtful and innovative solutions," said Jim Shield, Senior Executive Vice President & Development Business Leader at Invenergy. "His vast knowledge of our industry and management experience will provide an important strategic perspective to the Invenergy team and our partners."



With over a decade of energy industry experience, Martino previously held similar positions with Lightsource BP, EDF Renewable Energy, Terra-Gen Power and RES-Americas leading both domestic and international teams. He will leverage his expertise in electricity market policy, transmission system and regulatory affairs to support Invenergy's significant renewable energy project pipeline.

"Invenergy has long been a leader in renewable energy and I am incredibly excited to join their innovative and forward-thinking team," said Omar Martino.

Martino holds a B.S.E.E and M.S.E.E. from the University of Colorado at Boulder, M.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Denver, and a J.S.M. in Risk Management & Compliance, and Financial Services from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 29,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.

