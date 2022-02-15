Founder Bricks Drops Sneak Peek of Upcoming NFT Collection

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Bricks , an NFT collection living on the Ethereum blockchain, today announced its first-ever collection of 8,888 unique 1/1 NFTs is estimated to drop as early as March 2022, after an exclusive whitelist pre-sale to their Discord community.

Each "Founder Brick" is a unique piece of digital art and designed with the utmost attention to detail with incredible 4K, 3D quality. Everything is hand drawn and creatively generated by the Founder Bricks team alongside a 3D artist. The Founder Brick signature logo artwork resembles a cracked bear-shaped head with an "X" patch over one of the eyes. This symbolizes the experience that a founder goes through, as well as most people in life. Founders get messy, fail often, break things and learn the hard way. They go through ups and downs – those design traits are what you'll see consistently throughout each unique Founder Brick collectible, yet no two pieces are the same.

"We're thrilled with the initial reaction to the project and are extremely excited to show off the hard work that went into this collection," said Bryan Appio, Founder and Creator of Founder Bricks. "All of the art is incredibly well done and it's capturing the attention of the NFT community proven by the insane organic growth of our Discord group – within roughly a month we hit 60,000 members and it just keeps growing. We can't wait to see what's to come".

Founder Bricks will be available to purchase on the Founder Bricks website through an initial public sale. At the time of purchase, a randomly selected Founder Brick will be minted on the Ethereum Blockchain and delivered to the collector's MetaMask or Coinbase wallet and will be revealed on OpenSea.

As a bonus, and to reward early collectors, original Founder Brick owners will receive an all new unique piece from the upcoming Founder Brick "Dead" collection. The Dead collection represents a skeleton version of the original art with new characteristics that expose the inside of a Founder Brick with an eroded exterior. This 4K detailed art will be AirDropped for free roughly eight weeks following the minting for early collectors only.

About Founder Bricks:

Founder Bricks is an NFT collection – 3D digital art collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain that also double as a membership. Behind the art is an elite team of founders and entrepreneurs, who all have experience building multi-million dollar brands. For more information, join the Founder Bricks Discord and follow on Instagram and Twitter .

