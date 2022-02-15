eX2 Technology Announces Availability of Expanded Dark Fiber and Other Communications Assets Across Vast Majority of Arizona

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eX² Technology, a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure, announces its partnership with Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) to provide commercialization services for communications infrastructure along APS's right of way.

During the three-year term, eX² Technology will exclusively market and offer dark fiber, conduit, regeneration and colocation space, laterals and access points and other wireline and wireless assets to those seeking to expand their services within the APS service territory.

APS's communications infrastructure follows a secure 2,700-mile fiber optic network backbone that links to Flagstaff, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma, Ariz., while passing numerous rural unserved and underserved communities along the route.

"We are excited about this partnership and the potential benefits for the broadband industry," said Jay Jorgensen, COO, eX² Technology. "These newly available dark fiber assets give carriers and service providers alternate routes to key Arizona markets, provide redundancy and offer connections to data centers and other colocation facilities."

APS deployed the communications network to support the advanced technologies used to monitor, detect and respond to power outages and maintain a safer, more flexible and reliable grid. By doing so, it provided an open access opportunity to expand broadband throughout the state.

"By making these communication infrastructure assets available to carriers and service providers, it opens up a wealth of broadband expansion opportunities throughout the vast majority of Arizona – to homes, businesses, schools, libraries, healthcare and public safety facilities and more," said Dominic Pagliuca, Senior Manager – Strategic Fiber, APS.

APS serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona's 15 counties and is a leader in delivering affordable, clean and reliable energy in the Southwest.

Additional information about APS's dark fiber assets is available online at www.ex2technology.com/network-expansion-opportunities.

