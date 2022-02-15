CMP PUMPING PROMOTES LUIS LOPEZ TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete & Materials Placement ("CMP" or "CMP Pumping"), a concrete pumping company serving areas across the Southeast, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Luis Lopez to a Regional Manager overseeing Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Raleigh/Durham, and Kentucky operations. Lopez has been with CMP since 2013, beginning as supervisor over the Raleigh branch. Additionally, he has worked in the concrete pumping industry since 2002.

"As I'm stepping into this new role, I look forward to solving the challenges of three different markets, helping to grow our company while strengthening relationships with our customers," said Lopez. Along with his management skills, Lopez is ACPA Certified, OSHA 10-30 Certified, and has taken various classes troubleshooting with Putzmeister and Schwing.

"Luis has excelled in every role that CMP has asked of him and is one of CMP's customers most complemented managers," said Doug Doggett, CEO, and owner of CMP. "His knowledge of the business, equipment, and his management skills are exceptional. I am sure Luis will continue to promote CMP's core values and safety-first focus, so we continue to exceed customer's expectations."

Concrete & Materials Placement: Concrete & Materials Placement has been providing concrete pumping services across the Southeast since 2001. Concrete & Materials Placement delivers excellent services throughout commercial, residential and public construction markets. For further information about Concrete & Materials Placement, please visit www.cmppumping.com.

