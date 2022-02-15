CARLOTZ REMINDS US "IT FEELS GOOD TO BE A USED CAR PERSON"

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has expanded its "it feels good to be a used car person" campaign in the Midwest. The campaign is an extension of the work they launched in August 2021. This flight includes television, OOH and digital with a heavy focus on the Midwest where CarLotz has multiple hubs.

"Every car on the road is used. That's a fact. But it takes a special person to be a used car person," said Michael Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer, CarLotz. "People who don't believe the house should win at the expense of the player. People who are always looking for the smartest way to do anything. And that value should be in the hands of the buyers and sellers, when purchasing or selling a vehicle. Those are our people – used car people."

"CarLotz should be more than a badge of a great deal and a smart choice," said Chapman. "CarLotz should be a badge for people who are proud to do business in a new way that moves the category forward, creating more options for more people to win in the car market," he continued.

The campaign first launched in August with OOH, radio and digital in several markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Richmond, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Tampa. LINK. The new television and video content will premiere today and will run in the Midwest market, alongside radio and a digital display campaign.

For the spots, Arts & Letters shot with Jess Coulter and O Positive and worked with Mackcut/ Shmigital for post. For photography, Arts & Letters partnered with Magdalena Wosinska and Webber Represents.

"CarLotz is all about celebrating not just the cars they sell but the people who buy them, and that's what this campaign does -- celebrates: Used Car People" said Nick Kaplan, ECD at Arts & Letters. "Because behind every used car bought or sold at CarLotz is a person who was smart enough to find the best way to buy it or sell it in the first place. And it turns out my father in-law was right all along: there's nobody smarter or savvier than a used car person."

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

