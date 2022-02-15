Bertram Capital Partners with Bruce Jacobi and Management to Acquire Cogency Global

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today their investment in Cogency Global Inc. ("Cogency" or the "Company"), a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services. Bertram is partnering with Cogency's Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Jacobi, and members of management to acquire the New York, NY-based company. Cogency represents the seventh investment completed in Bertram's fourth fund. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cogency Global

"Cogency has firmly established itself as a leading subject matter expert and value-added partner, serving a growing number of corporate and law firm customers as they satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and conduct transactional due diligence and filing activities," said Jared Ruger, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Alex Goldsher's proactive research in the legal compliance market enabled us to initiate a dialogue with Cogency and ultimately forge a strong relationship with Bruce Jacobi. We have admired Cogency's evolution and strong historical growth over the years and are excited to have been chosen by Bruce to partner with the Cogency team to fuel future expansion."

Cogency provides a full range of registered agent, transactional and corporate compliance services for law firms, lenders and multi-jurisdictional corporations in the US and internationally. The Company's service model is flexible, pairing responsive and high-touch service with convenient online applications and customer portals to deliver the "Right Response at the Right Time, Every Time.®" Cogency will focus on expanding via new service line extensions, geographic expansion and strategically accretive add-on acquisitions by leveraging Bertram's established buy and build value creation strategy.

"The Cogency team is extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity ahead and Bertram's ability to help us accelerate several growth initiatives," said Bruce Jacobi, CEO of Cogency. "Bertram recognizes that Cogency's critical assets are our people, and they are committed to building upon the cultural elements that enable our unique service quality. We have strong shared alignment concerning product innovation and go-to-market opportunities, several of which the Bertram Labs' technology team can uniquely catalyze. I am making a significant personal investment alongside Bertram and look forward to working together to strengthen our capabilities, all with the goal of ensuring that we continue to deliver highly responsive, reliable and personal service for our customers."

About Cogency Global

COGENCY GLOBAL, founded in 1980, is an international provider of registered agent services as well as fast and efficient corporate transaction and compliance solutions for companies and their counsel. The company also keeps clients informed of changes to the law and filing procedures through frequent bulletins, email updates and live informational webinars and seminars. Headquartered in New York City, with offices throughout the United States as well as in London, Hong Kong and Singapore, COGENCY GLOBAL is well-positioned to support legal and business professionals around the world. For more information, please visit www.cogencyglobal.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

Bertram Capital. (PRNewsFoto/Bertram Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bertram Capital