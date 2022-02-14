Vipshop to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the US market open.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once pre-registration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID via email. To join the conference, participants should use the dial-in details in the email and then enter the event passcode followed by the registrant ID.

Conference ID #7283358

Registration Link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7283358

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until March 2, 2022 via the following dial-in details:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID: #7283358

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

