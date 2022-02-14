<span class="legendSpanClass">Ferraro is the latest of 90 new hires in 6 months as TMB accelerates growth in streaming and social video</span>

TMB Appoints Rose Ferraro as Chief Revenue Officer <span class="legendSpanClass">Ferraro is the latest of 90 new hires in 6 months as TMB accelerates growth in streaming and social video</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 100 million consumers, announced today the appointment of Rose Ferraro as Chief Revenue Officer. Ferraro will oversee direct ad sales for TMB's portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Reader's Digest, People are Awesome, The Pet Collective, Taste of Home and Family Handyman. Ferraro joins TMB's executive management team from Tastemade where she was head of west coast sales. As CRO of TMB Ferraro will report to Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Kintzer. The appointment comes during a transformative time for the company.

TMB's New Logo (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to welcome Rose to TMB and could not be more excited about what our future holds for our ad sales and licensing teams under her leadership. TMB had an incredible year with 110% growth in the US and we have only just scratched the surface - 2022 is going to be an exciting year," said CEO Bonnie Kintzer.

Prior to Tastemade Ferraro was SVP, National Sales at Omnia Media. Throughout her career, which includes roles at MySpace, Alta Vista, and SpinMedia she's built a proven track record of success. Her team at TMB will include Lora Gier, EVP, Ad Sales & Marketing, John Taranto, SVP, Sales and Roland Hamilton, VP Sales Jukin Licensing.

"TMB has a tremendous amount of momentum in streaming, social, and digital, and it occupies an extremely interesting space in the market," said Ferraro. "I'm excited to join this incredible team and help bring this company to the next level."

Ferraro's appointment to the CRO post is part of the company's plan to hire more than 100 new employees in the first half of 2022.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company. Our portfolio of leading brands that includes FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Engaging more than 100 million consumers worldwide, our content -- available across streaming TV, social media, web, and print -- sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

TMB's CRO Rose Ferraro (PRNewswire)

