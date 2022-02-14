Opera becomes the first web browser to enable emoji-only based web addresses

The browser company has partnered with Yat to integrate its emoji system in Opera's browsers on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. Opera users can now access emoji-only-based web addresses and register their unique strings of emojis as their personal domains.

OSLO, Norway and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, the company behind the popular, eponymous multi-platform web browser, has become the first browser to enable emoji-only based web addresses, to bring a new level of creativity to the internet.

For the first time in the history of the internet, users will be able to navigate the web by entering solely a string of emojis into the URL bar instead of letters and words.

"The partnership marks a major paradigm shift in the way the internet works," says Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. "It's been almost 30 years since the world wide web launched to the public, and there hasn't been much innovation in the weblink space: people still include .com in their URLs. Through the integration with Yat, Opera users are able to ditch .com or even words in their links and use only emojis to be directed to websites. It's new, it's easier and more fun"

The emojification of Opera is possible through a partnership with Yat, the company that allows you to own personalized strings of emojis. The emoji-centric integration makes it easier for anyone on the internet to find and be directed to Yat pages, which are unique domains that are generated when a Yat is created from a personalized string of emojis.

Users can customize their Yat page or redirect it to anywhere else on the web. Artists from the music world were among the first to invest in and use their Yats. For example, Lil Wayne's Yat page directs users to his record label, and Steve Aoki's takes you to his website. G-Eazy, Kesha ,Young Money, 3LAU and Disclosure use them too.

With over 90% of the 4.6 billion internet users around the globe using emojis to express themselves, Opera's integration of Yats unlocks a new easy way for people to be present on the Web. The integration is equally about functionality as it is expression. Instead of typing in numerous alphanumeric characters into a URL, Opera users get the ability to express themselves on the web.

"Whether you're an artist, musician, creator, business owner, or just want to increase your following, this integration is invaluable, making it easier for you to connect and share content with your community through your unique string of Yat emojis," said Naveen Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Yat. "This integration is a testament to Opera's continued innovation in the web browser space. We are thrilled to be partnering with them to make URLs more user-friendly and expressive while giving yat creators more visibility on the web."

Following the integration, Yat emoji web addresses on Opera no longer need to be followed by '.y.at'. Furthermore, emojis embedded on web pages now link to the corresponding Yat page automatically.

Embracing of emojis as a form of expression is a further step in Opera's commitment to being at the forefront of innovation. The company's browsers come with a set of unique features including a free built-in no log browser VPN, ad blocker with tracker blocking as well as with direct access to a set of messengers including WhatsApp, Telegram and others. It also includes built-in access to music streaming services (Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, YouTube Music, Gaana), Twitter and Instagram. This makes Opera the perfect browser for anyone who wants to stay on top of everything that happens on the Web and at the forefront of the newest online trends - now including Yats.

Yat and Opera are launching a scavenger hunt to celebrate the integration's launch. Participants will incorporate the new integration to compete for seven commissioned Fvck Crystals NFTs from legendary NFT artist Fvckrender valued at a floor price of 2.89 Ethereum or $8907 at the time of writing. Additional details on the contest are outlined below:

Each day, The Puzzlemaster, a character from the Yativerse, will reveal a clue sending players on a hunt across various websites looking for a string of emojis to solve the riddle.

The first person to correctly solve the riddle will be rewarded with an Fvckcrystal NFT.

Players can also win the contest more than once!

For more information on the contest, including how to enter, click here: https://blogs.opera.com/news/2022/02/opera-emoji-links-yat/

Supporting Imagery: https://we.tl/t-FydsIdNhtQ

Supporting Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toQj9LZGyIg

About Yat:

Yat Labs is the inventor and custodian for Yats - a self sovereign identity solution based on emojis. Emojis are used to convey emotion, tell stories, connect, and share interests in beautifully simple ways, making Yats a brand-new way to express oneself online. Yats have exploded in popularity since their launch on February 1, 2021 and are currently being used by artists such as Lil Wayne, Common, G-Eazy, Questlove, Kesha, YFN Lucci, Disclosure, and Mack Maine.

Now available to the public, anyone can create their own Yat and be an icon at: y.at

About Opera:

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, crypto, e-commerce and classifieds. In 2018, Opera introduced the first browser with a built-in crypto wallet and web3 support. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Opera is the official browser of EthDenver2022.

