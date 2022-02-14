FTX & Larry David Lead With Crypto Comedy In Big Game Debut World's fastest-growing crypto exchange makes play for the crypto curious and skeptics

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to grow the digital currency ecosystem, FTX's 60-second spot runs at the skepticism facing its category with Larry David as its "anti-sponsor."

The debut represents FTX Trading Limited and West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners and operators of FTX.COM and FTX.US respectively (collectively, FTX).

"We need to meet people where they are—and that means embracing skepticism," shares FTX Co-Founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, on the brand's mass-market play. "A lot of people who are now the biggest advocates of crypto once had significant reservations."

The spot was directed by Larry David's longtime creative partner on both "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Jeff Schaffer. According to Schaffer, the concept pitched by FTX's creative agency, dentsuMB, is what got Larry David—who's never been in a commercial before—to finally say yes.

"Larry's had endless ad suitors over the years, from beer brands to toilets. When we'd get concept materials, we'd say: 'Oh, it could be fun if we bent it this way.' This was the first idea we've ever seen, where we were like: 'Oh, it's perfect.'"

"Every invention has its skeptics and Larry is the proud voice of those people," adds Schaffer.

According to a 2021 Ascent survey, over half of Americans who own cryptocurrency bought for the first time within the last 12 months. Over 20% of Americans, another 56.7M, who've never bought cryptocurrency, are likely to buy in the next year.

With crypto adoption continuing to rise, FTX, too, has seen substantial growth outlined in its recent Series A and operational update announcements going live for FTX US and FTX.com's massive Series C raise and end of year recap :

FTX US

Average daily trading volume grew 608% in 2021

Total spot crypto traded in the first full year of operation eclipsed $67B

Now, 1.2M users are on the exchange, an increase of 11,900% in 2021

FTX

Ended 2021 with ~11.5x more volume than 2019-2020 combined

Total spot crypto volumes increased nearly 2,400% resulting in $719B traded

Now, 5M users are a part of the FTX family, with registrations increasing 1,500% in 2021

"What I hope people see is that we're not taking ourselves too seriously. We wanted an ad that made people laugh and added even more fun to their Big Game experience and traditions," says FTX's Head of Marketing, Nathaniel Whittemore. "We're not saying crypto is humankind's greatest invention. We do see crypto's radical potential though, so we want to invite people in. We want to be the safe place for people to explore and ask questions and feel empowered to orchestrate financial futures on their terms."

Over the last year, FTX has amassed a stacked roster of partnerships to help invite people into the crypto space. According to Bankman-Fried, the next year is all about giving people even more resources to learn ways they might get involved while continuing to expand the set of safe and regulated products FTX offers to help people do so.

The FTX US app is available to download on iOS or Android .

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and become the market leading US cryptocurrency exchange by volume over the next two years.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us

About FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.

To learn more about FTX, please visit: https://ftx.com

FTX is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

