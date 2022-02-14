Denali Advanced Integration "Changes Landscape of IT"

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022.

Denali Advanced Integration Featured on CRN's MSP 500 List for 2022 (PRNewswire)

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers are recovering from the impact of the pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies, but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections, including the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Denali achieved the MSP Elite 150, the third category recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

"Our talented teams have the experience to anticipate risks in the technology landscape of our customers' businesses," said Majdi Daher, co-founder and CEO. "We act by creating solutions that mitigate challenges and prioritize our customer's needs. Thank you to our technology partners, our customers, and to CRN and the Channel Company for recognizing Denali on this prestigious list."

Denali achieves outstanding global business outcomes for its customers through an engagement model focused on partnership. Denali brings technology expertise to bear for its customers with a consultative approach. This approach allows Denali to design, source, distribute, and implement a wide variety of solutions to achieve these outcomes.

Denali's consultative approach focuses on the journey from current state to the desired outcome. A robust suite of analysis tools and methodology allows Denali to build a roadmap with its customers and then focus on key execution milestones. Gap analysis, demand planning, vendor evaluation, integration design, and service delivery are core competencies that facilitate transformational outcomes.

Denali solution architects and engineers have a wealth of expertise with legacy and emerging technology and work closely with OEM partners and customers to bring the best technology to bear in a project-oriented and sustainable fashion.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com

Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

© 2022 Denali Advanced Integration. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

For Interviews, Contact: Corby Casler

ccasler@denaliai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Denali Advanced Integration