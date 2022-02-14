Chatmeter Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter, the leader in online multi-location reputation management and local search marketing, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards , placing 46th on the Marketing and Digital Advertising Top 50 list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Chatmeter's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to the company's dedication to helping multi-location businesses access data and insight to create exceptional customer experiences.

"The G2 awards are truly a testament to Chatmeter's ability to deliver the real-time data, analytics, and insight multi-location businesses need to create breakthrough customer experiences," noted Collin Holmes, CEO & Chatmeter Founder. "That's always been our goal—to help businesses focus on the active, real-time customer journey, which, if managed correctly, translates to customer experiences that propel growth."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder, and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter offers multi-location brands the solutions and data they need to optimize operations, fuel digital growth, and enhance the customer experience. Our cloud-based platform provides data and actionable insights to advance online review and local listings management, social media, local search engine optimization, rank tracking, and competitor comparisons. We help multi-location businesses in over 40 industries including retail, restaurant, healthcare, financial services, and more, create meaningful customer experiences at scale.

