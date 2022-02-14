Building on Commitment to Equitable Climate Action, General Motors Announces Doubling of its Climate Equity Fund - GM commits an additional $25 million to equitable climate action through its Climate Equity Fund

DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, General Motors announced it will expand on its philanthropic commitment to equitable climate action by doubling its Climate Equity Fund, dedicating a total of $50 million to help close equity gaps in the transition to electric vehicles and other sustainable technology. This is in addition to the company's commitment to invest $35 billion globally in EV and AV programs, research, technology, manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

The news comes as General Motors builds awareness and excitement for EVs as a key part of tackling climate change.

"As the effects of climate change take hold across the globe, it has never been more urgent to ensure inclusion and equity guide our sustainable solutions," says Kristen Siemen, GM chief sustainability officer. "Doubling our Climate Equity Fund will help meet this urgency with deepened engagement at the community level, where we believe our support will have the greatest impact in accelerating the transition to an inclusive zero-emissions future."

Since creating the Climate Equity Fund eight months ago, GM has supported 21 nonprofit organizations that are helping to implement inclusive solutions for a zero-emissions, carbon-neutral future. These solutions, led in part by the following grantees, align with GM's three climate equity social outcomes and prioritize impact at the community level:

1. Clean Energy Jobs: Supporting the current and future workforce through education, training and hands-on experience.

Valley Clean Air Now

The Greening of Detroit

2. Sustainable Transportation: Increasing EV accessibility and adoption so more consumers can enjoy the benefits of affordable EV ownership while helping to develop ubiquitous charging solutions.

EVHybridNoire

Clean Fuels Ohio

Forth Mobility Fund

GRID Alternatives

3. Community Climate Action: Community-level action that helps residents mitigate, build resilience toward and adapt to the effects of climate change.

Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice

WE ACT for Environmental Justice

GM encourages nonprofits focused on implementing community-based solutions for a zero-emissions future to apply for grant funding. More information and application resources can be found here.

Organizations must be a U.S.-based 501c3 organization in good standing. GM prioritizes programs that benefit underserved populations and community-based organizations. Projects are evaluated based on three social outcomes:

Increasing the number of adults prepared for clean energy jobs.

Increasing access to more sustainable transportation, including but not limited to, EVs and EV infrastructure.

Community-level programs aimed at mitigating local climate effects, adaptation and community resilience.

In early 2021, GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and is working toward a transition to 100% zero tailpipe emissions for new light-duty vehicles by 2035. The company plans to introduce more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2025.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

View original content:

SOURCE General Motors Co.