U-Haul Fulfillment Center of Kansas City Opens at Reynolds Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® announced it is now fully operational at its new fulfillment and distribution center at 1800 Reynolds Ave. in Kansas City, site of the former Ball Corporation® aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

Initial operations began at the new U-Haul Fulfillment Center of Kansas City in May 2021. The 410,000-square-foot facility is the distribution hub for everything from truck parts to moving supplies across the U.S. and Canada.

"Kansas City is in the center of U-Haul business operations, making it a prime distribution location for our entire network," said Jeremy Brick, U-Haul Fulfillment Center president. "Opening this location enabled us to expand operations while still ensuring shipments are as prompt and practical as possible."

U-Haul invested millions of dollars into the facility, modernizing the warehouse and adding the most updated technology, including automatic conveyers, 3D imaging for stocking, inline scales for quality control, and much more.

Brick expects to employ at least 220 Team Members at the fulfillment center. While many of those positions have been filled, jobs are currently available. Apply at uhauljobs.com. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

About 70% of all U-Haul-owned and -operated stores and plants are adaptive reuse projects.

Prior to acquisition of the Reynolds Avenue property, U-Haul distribution needs were met out of a leased facility at 1650 N. Topping Ave. in Kansas City.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

