ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 11, 2022

Antibiotic Resistance

Steve Lufkin

CEO

Selux Diagnostics

"Selux's NGP platform uniquely holds the potential to transform infectious diseases patient care and combat the antibiotic resistance epidemic by enabling personalized antimicrobial therapies to be administered to patients within one day," Lufkin says. "The NGP transformation is most significant for multi-drug resistant (MDR) infections, which currently require four- plus days before AST results are available. The Selux platform quadruples the number of antibiotics tested in parallel for each sample over legacy AST platforms, thereby providing rapid results for MDR-infected patients."

Selux is a Boston based company that is developing a new technology that can determine which antiobiotic is most effective against a particular bug. Steve can speak to the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevelufkin/

Website: www.seluxdx.com

Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Healthcare IT

Jason Z. Rose, MHSA

CEO

AdhereHealth

"Combined with our medication synchronization technologies and our nationwide AdhereRx digital pharmacy solution, we can drive better patient experience and improve value-based outcomes for vulnerable populations"

Jason Rose is veteran in healthcare IT and great on any topic related to managed care, Medicare, SDOH, quality improvement, medication adherence, healthcare analytics and value-based care.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonrose1/

Website: www.adherehealth.com

Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

3D Printing and Robotics in Physician Practice

Ziad Rouag

CEO

Biomodex

"Rehearsing novel approaches using a patient-specific anatomical models is intended to better prepare physicians and potentially improve patient outcomes"

The role 3D printing plays in physician rehearsals, and how the industry is evolving. Biomodex is also enabling robotic surgery.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ziad-r-3b59547/

Website: www.biomodex.com

Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Business of Healthcare

Dr. Alexa Kimball

CEO

Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center

If we want hashtag#EqualPay laws to have the desired effect, we must provide women with resources to help them learn how to better navigate salary discussions. Read more in my letter to the @NYTimes,: https://nyti.ms/3rtg1B9

Dr. Kimball can discuss anything related to the business of healthcare, telehealth and COVID-19 response/challenges, as well as physician burnout and women leadership, pay equity in healthcare.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexakimball-md-mph/

Website: https://hmfphysicians.org/

Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Employee Experience and Knowledge Management

Chris McLaughlin

CMO

LumApps

"in a world of remote and hybrid work, how do you enable digitally those serendipitous moments where innovation happens. Where two people in unrelated functions come together to create the next big idea that fuels the success of the organization. This is where affinities between people and information fail us and where the next-generation of knowledge management is going."

Exployee experience, knowledge management

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ccmclaughlin/

Website: https://www.lumapps.com/

Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

Residential Real Estate Trends

Budge Huskey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Premier Sotheby's International Realty

With any new year comes the natural reflection on the one past, as well as thoughts about what the future holds. Real estate proved the sector of the economy with the most rapid recovery from the economic crisis generated by the pandemic. The rebound was evident across all residential real estate classes, locations, and price ranges, yet the greatest surge was present in the resort and second home categories. Vacation home sales were up 57.2% year-over-year in the first few months of 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors, compared with the approximately 20% change in total existing home sales.

Residential Real Estate trends, luxury real estate, Florida economy/real estate, the real estate industry

https://www.linkedin.com/in/budge-huskey-45aaa233/

Media contact: Budge Huskey, budge.huskey@premiersir.com

