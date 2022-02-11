Preparation H Encourages Couples to Let Their Butts Do the Talking with Release of Cheeky Valentine's Day e-Cards and Sweepstakes

Preparation H Encourages Couples to Let Their Butts Do the Talking with Release of Cheeky Valentine's Day e-Cards and Sweepstakes Preparation H Prompts Lovers Nationwide to Reach #REALRelationshipGoals

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roses are red, violets are blue, and this Valentine's Day, Preparation H is showing love to butts, too! Just in time for the ultimate day of love, the brand is encouraging all duos – couples, best friends, teammates – to become #REALRelationshipGoals by bringing their backsides to the forefront of conversations through a series of fun Valentine's Day e-Cards. After all, real relationships should foster openness about everything – including butt care and tips on how to treat discomfort with the right solutions.

Preparation H (PRNewswire)

The digital e-Cards are part of the brand's latest #REALRelationshipGoals campaign. As the experts in back-there care, Preparation H believes the pinnacle of any relationship is feeling comfortable enough to open up about the uncomfortable. Their latest campaign, #REALRelationshipGoals, aims to spark conversation surrounding butt health and normalizes finding relief.

Between February 11 and February 25, those who send a Preparation H Valentine's Day e-Card to a loved one will also be entered into the Preparation H e-Card Sweepstakes* for a chance to win exciting prizes, including the grand prize of an all-inclusive trip for two. Custom cards can be sent, and the sweepstakes entered at www.preparationh.com/fromyourbum.

"As the experts in back-there care, we believe that real relationship goals mean that no topic is too taboo, including butt health," said Alexandra Godwin, Associate Brand Manager for Preparation H. "The #REALRelationshipGoals campaign encourages couples to make butt health and butt care part of open and honest conversations, so we are providing a cheeky way to express the closeness that comes from being real about backsides, timed to the most love-filled day of the year – Valentine's Day."

To encourage duos to share experiences together and further enhance their openness, the brand is giving fans the chance to win exciting prizes through the Preparation H e-Card Sweepstakes*. The grand prize package, an all-inclusive trip for two, includes:

Winner's choice of one of the following destinations: Playa Del Carmen, Mexico ; Montego Bay, Jamaica ; or Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Five (5) night accommodations at a hotel, including a meal and beverage plan

Round-trip economy class air transportation

Ground transportation to and from the airport/hotel

A $500 spa credit at the hotel (only available if the grand prize winner selects Cap Cana as their location of choice)

In addition to the grand prize, first, second and third-prize winners will be selected at random to receive:

Two (2) First Prize Winners: Choice of bean bag chair for two, stationary bike & shoes, electric bike or spa services for one year

Five (5) Second Prize Winners: Choice of a $500 event-based gift card or a $500 movie streaming gift card

Ten (10) Third Prize Winners: Choice of a wearable blanket or a $50 movie streaming gift card

Once the sweepstakes concludes, the e-cards will still be available for viewing, sharing and to celebrate #REALRelationshipGoals. For more information about the Preparation H e-card sweepstakes, including official sweepstakes rules, visit www.preparationh.com/fromyourbum. For more information on backside relief, visit www.preparationh.com.

About Preparation H

Preparation H is the #1 doctor-recommended OTC hemorrhoid brand specifically formulated to soothe, cool, cleanse and care for your backside. Preparation H offers a complete range of products and formulas designed to relieve a variety of hemorrhoid symptoms, including ointments, creams, suppositories, as well as discreet wipes for easy and convenient hemorrhoid relief when on-the-go and sprays for contact-free relief. For more information on Preparation H, visit www.preparationh.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

*NO PURCHASE OR SOCIAL SHARING/ENGAGEMENT NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, who are at least 18 (19 in AL/NE, 21 in MS) years old as of date of Entry. Begins 10:00 AM ET on 2/11/22; ends 10:00 AM ET on 2/25/22. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For Official Rules click here. Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Preparation H