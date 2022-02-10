STRATEGIC MATERIALS, INC. NAMES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), today announced the appointment of Paul Garris as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Garris succeeds Mike Hajost after his tenure of three years with the company, and will oversee the company's financial, procurement and logistics functions.

North America's largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI) names chief financial officer

Mr. Garris has been with the company collectively for over six years, holding positions as senior director of business optimization and process transformation as well as senior director of financial planning and analysis. Before rejoining the company early last year, Garris was the chief financial officer for Circulus Holdings, PBLLC, a plastics recycling company focused on recovering post-consumer plastics for conversion into high-quality resins, and worked eight years in the recycling division of Waste Management, the leading comprehensive waste and environmental services company operating in North America.

"Paul's deep industry experience and integral company knowledge positions us well to effectively align with our growth strategies," said Chris Dods, SMI's president & chief executive officer. "With his keen focus to not only streamline our business functions, but to also identify opportunities for growth is exactly what we need at this time in our company history."

"I am honored to be named SMI's chief financial officer," said Garris. "I am eager to move us forward in a leadership position to advance our strategic goals and initiatives."

Garris graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance.

About SMI

With a 125-year history, SMI is North America's most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company continues to be focused on passionate advocacy, operational excellence, and collaborative partnership. SMI is a trusted partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable products and solutions for reuse of waste streams. For more information visit www.smi.com

Media Contact:

Laura Hennemann | 281.638.6469

lhennemann@smi.com

View original content:

SOURCE SMI