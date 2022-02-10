Greenspoon Marder Expands Litigation Capabilities in Denver and Los Angeles with Addition of New Partners Alan Schindler and Glen A. Rothstein

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Litigation practice group with the addition of partners Alan Schindler in Denver and Glen A. Rothstein in Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glen and Alan to our powerhouse litigation team and to further expand our national footprint in Los Angeles and Denver," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "These exceptional lawyers bring a stellar reputation to our firm as high-caliber litigators and will significantly enhance our capabilities to serve clients in a variety of industries including sports & entertainment, real estate, and finance, among several others," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Schindler focuses his practice on general commercial litigation matters, including contract, real estate law, professional liability, and business torts. With more than a decade of legal experience, Mr. Schindler represents a wide array of clients, from public and private entities to individuals spanning many industries, including agriculture, finance, healthcare, mortgage lending, shipping, private equity, and oil and gas industries. Before joining Greenspoon Marder, Mr. Schindler worked as a trial attorney at prominent litigation firms in Denver and New York, representing clients in civil and commercial litigation matters in the financial services industry.

Mr. Rothstein focuses his practice in the area of general commercial litigation, primarily in the entertainment, sports, interactive gaming and digital and mobile app industries. He represents clients in state and federal courts across the country as well as before arbitral tribunals. Mr. Rothstein's representative clients include motion picture and television production companies and studios, actors, athletes, writers, producers, directors, to name a few. He regularly appears in print, television and radio, and he is often quoted in high profile entertainment, sports and legal trade publications such as Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and more.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

