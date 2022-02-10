Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Yossi Barkalifa Joins Laika as New CISO and Head of Customer Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laika , the industry's first complete compliance platform, is expanding its senior leadership team. The company announced today that Yossi Barkalifa has joined to serve as Laika's new CISO and Head of Customer Solutions. Yossi will lead the company's efforts to develop risk-based information security solutions for Laika customers and stay abreast of new trends, emerging threats, and regulatory changes.

Yossi has a deep background in cybersecurity and developing and implementing information security programs for global organizations. Prior to joining Laika, he held leadership roles at DoubleVerify, Amdocs, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and other companies in industries that require the highest levels of information security and regulatory compliance. He has extensive experience in taking companies from startup to IPO, and also serves on the advisory board at SafeBreach , CloudNatix and Cybrella .

"Yossi is one of our industry's most accomplished and well-regarded cybersecurity and compliance executives, and we are thrilled to have him join Laika," said Eva Pittas, co-founder and COO of Laika. "He has the right expertise and experience to help us expand our reach and support our mission to bring revolutionary change to the cybersecurity and compliance space, unlocking massive value for other tech companies and their stakeholders."

In his new role as CISO and Head of Customer Solutions at Laika, Yossi will be responsible for guiding Laika's cybersecurity and compliance programs internally and for external customers. He is a certified ISO 27001 lead auditor, certified in NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management, C|CISO, CISM, CCSP, and MCSE and holds a Master of Laws degree.

"I joined Laika because they are on the front lines of innovation in our industry, and I know how much their solutions are needed by other CISOs right now," Yossi Barkalifa said. "Too many companies are still struggling with spreadsheets, and are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on inefficient manual processes. Even after adopting technology platforms, they don't know what to do and need expert guidance. There is no one-size fits all approach, but Laika is helping companies achieve security goals successfully with its one-stop shop for compliance technology and audit service, which resonates across industries."

About Laika

Laika is a complete compliance platform that automates workflows for integrated audits, infosec monitoring, and vendor due diligence in a single, collaborative space. Obtain certifications and pass security assessments faster, gain a competitive edge with the help of Laika compliance experts, and rapidly scale compliance without constraints. Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com/about

