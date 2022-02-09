Boardwalk Prices $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Boardwalk Pipelines, LP ("Boardwalk"), has priced a public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.600% senior notes due 2032. Boardwalk expects the offering to close on February 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boardwalk intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of approximately $494.9 million from this offering (after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses) to retire all of the outstanding $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 4.00% notes due 2022 of Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC on or about March 21, 2022, at par. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes, which may include, among other things, growth capital expenditures, repayment of future maturities of long-term debt and additions to working capital. Pending such use, Boardwalk intends to hold the proceeds in cash and cash equivalents.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, MUFG, Truist Securities, Citigroup, Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP operates in the midstream portion of the natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons industry, providing transportation and storage services for those commodities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans or prospects for the Company and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the risk factors and other cautionary statements discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

